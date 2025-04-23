Ajman Bank, rated BBB+ by Fitch with a stable outlook, is pricing a $500 million senior unsecured Reg S sukuk with initial price thoughts of T+ 165 bps.

Banks were mandated on Tuesday for the listing on Nasdaq Dubai and London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.

Settlement is slated for 30th April for the five-year sukuk, which is part of the bank’s $1.5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme.

Ajman Bank is the region’s second to tap the market since US-trade tariff volatility hit markets in early April.

Mashreqbank issued its own five-year sukuk last week with IPTs of T+ 140 bps, landing at 105 bps.

