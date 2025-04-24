AI-powered construction tech startup TruBuild has closed a $1 million seed round. Led by Waʼed Ventures, Dar Ventures, as well as Plug & Play Ventures, according to a press release.

TruBuild will use the funding to enhance its AI platform, expand its engineering and commercial teams, and scale its impact across Saudi Arabia and abroad.

The AI platform works quietly in the background, analyzing project data to identify risks early and provide real-time insights.

It integrates with tools teams already use, enabling project owners, consultants and contractors to make decisions faster and reduce back-and-forth.

Bisrat Degefa, CEO of TruBuild, commented: “With the backing of thoughtful investors and strategic partners, we are focused on solving real pain points for teams in the field and we are proud to contribute to a more predictable and transparent construction process, creating the next paradigm shift in construction technology

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).