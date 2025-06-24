EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and CS Group – part of Sopra Steria, the European tech leader – specialising in the design, development, and implementation of tactical communication solutions and information systems, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on an advanced tactical communications project.

Signed at the International Paris Airshow 2025 by Waleid Al Mesmari, President – Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE, and Pierre Lopez, Chief Executive Officer of CS Group, the MoU lays the foundation for the integration of an operational command system with a tactical data network, enabling the development of a world-class sovereign solution.

EDGE’s Space & Cyber Technologies Cluster would lead the collaboration with CS Group to co-develop advanced technologies as part of a broader strategic initiative to strengthen multi-domain digital battlespace capabilities.

The MoU is the latest development in EDGE’s drive to develop and produce innovative and ultra-secure communication systems for armed forces, governments, and businesses seeking reliable and highly secure communication solutions in the most challenging operational environments.