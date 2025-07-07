LWK + Partners, a leading Hong Kong-based architecture and design practice, has unveiled Saudi Arabia's pioneering national technology and cybersecurity district - Pulse Wadi - being set up on a 600,000 sq m area in Riyadh.

Designed by LWK + Partners’ global studios in collaboration with govermental and semi-governmental entities Pulse Wadi is being developed at an investment of SAR12.1 billion ($3.2 billion).

Strategically positioned on the outskirts of Riyadh, the project represents a bold vision for the future, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and setting a new benchmark in sustainable urban development. It leverages its proximity to national infrastructure networks and offering a distinctive, future-ready environment.

LWK + Partners are the lead design consultants, master planners, urban designers, design architects and landscape architects for the project, thus underscoring the firm’s dedication to delivering groundbreaking solutions that push the boundaries of design excellence.

Anchored by a state-of-the-art government complex, the district, which boasts a gross floor area (GFA) of 1.14 million sqm, will house two iconic headquarters, several cultural institutions, and a dynamic cyber-research community - positioning it as Saudi Arabia’s very own Silicon Valley.

Inspired by the startling beauty of Wadi Hanifa, the masterplan introduces a striking green spine that runs through the development, creating an ecological framework where at least 60% of the area is dedicated to green spaces and xeriscape, said the HK-based architecture and design practice.

This naturalistic and contextual approach establishes a thriving, sustainable urban ecosystem that fosters a balance between nature and innovation that seeks to sets a benchmark for new urban typologies, it added.

Pulse Wadi exemplifies intelligent and grounded sustainable design with the integration of urban metabolic initiatives and the latest intelligent city technologies emerging in the Middle East inspired from across the globe.

Kourosh Salehi, Global Design Principal at LWK + Partners, said: "Pulse Wadi is not just a project; it’s a bold statement of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to innovation and sustainability."

"This development is a unique opportunity to redefine the urban fabric by integrating technology and culture, ensuring a legacy for future generations," he added.

The transportation strategy emphasises green mobility, featuring electric vehicles, autonomous taxis, and dedicated cycling, running and walking networks, while sophisticated shading strategies enhance streets and plazas encouraging pedestrian interaction and community engagement.

LWK + Partners pointed out that at the heart of the district lies the central wadi plaza - an inclusive events space designed as a cultural and democratic symbol for the people of Riyadh, honouring the rich Najdi heritage, while unifying all access points and the various tiers of commercial, recrational, retail and F&B functions - truly the heart of the development.

The main complex, with its iconic stepped roof inspired by Salmani design principles, blends tradition with innovation, offering deep overhangs for natural shading and advanced ventilation systems to ensure comfort and efficiency, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

