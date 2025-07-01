Ejada Systems, the leading provider of digital transformation solutions in Saudi Arabia, has announced a strategic partnership with Huawei, a leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

The partnership aims to develop customized artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enhance the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and empower key sectors.

The collaboration focuses on integrating Huawei’s advanced AI computing infrastructure with ejada’s sector-specific expertise in delivering tailored digital solutions across finance, government, and healthcare.

The partnership builds on a strong track record of joint projects and technical integration between the two companies in the ICT sector, reflecting their shared commitment to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and advancing a sustainable digital economy.

Speaking on the occasion, ejada Systems CEO Fawwaz Abu El Nasr said: "Through this partnership, we aim to accelerate the development of localised AI solutions capable of addressing the needs of vital sectors across the kingdom."

"We believe AI will be a key pillar of digital transformation, and by combining our domain expertise with Huawei’s capabilities, we are positioned to deliver advanced solutions that improve service efficiency and foster innovation," he stated.

This strategic agreement marks a new milestone in the ongoing collaboration between ejada Systems and Huawei, as both companies work to create tangible impact across Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure and support institutions in their journey toward smarter, more adaptive solutions, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

