Riyadh - Tesla has opened its first center in Saudi Arabia to meet the Kingdom's growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and support its commitment to sustainable transportation.

Located in Riyadh on Takhassousi Rd, the Tesla center opened to the public with the first Model 3 and New Model Y customer deliveries set to take place soon in the Kingdom, according to a press release.

Starting from 26 June, the center will provide Tesla owners with quick and seamless service through trained Tesla Service Technicians, with a second Service Center planned to open in Jeddah by the end of 2025.

Furthermore, Tesla announced that Cybertruck will be available in the Middle East, the first region where the vehicle will be available outside of North America.

As for Saudi Arabia, Cybertruck customer deliveries will debut in the Kingdom by the end of 2025.

