Deloitte Middle East and Amazon Web Services (AWS) rolled out plans to deliver $1 billion worth of services by 2030, accelerating digital transformation across the Middle East, according to a press release.

Both parties will inject investments to boost regional capabilities, support local cloud adoption, and unlock new growth opportunities across key sectors.

This strategic alliance will focus on enabling enterprises to enhance their core operations, increase agility, and drive innovation through cloud-native technologies and an AI-first approach.

On its part, Deloitte will grow its network of AWS-certified practitioners in the Middle East and invest in building dedicated Centers of Excellence to meet complex transformation needs.

Rashid Bashir, Technology & Transformation Leader at Deloitte Middle East, said: “This initiative is a major step forward in our mission to drive large-scale transformation for organizations across the region. By deepening our alliance with AWS, we are not only investing in advanced technologies but also in the talent and tools that local businesses need to thrive.”

“Together, we will help clients accelerate innovation, build resilience, and unlock long-term value through cloud and AI adoption at scale – starting right here in the Middle East,” Bashir added.

Under the joint agreement, Deloitte and AWS will work closely with clients across key sectors, including banking, energy, public services, and healthcare, integrating Deloitte’s industry insight with AWS’s advanced capabilities.

Main focus areas will include cloud strategy and architecture, application modernization, AI development and integration, cybersecurity, and governance.

Tanuja Randery, Managing Director for Europe, Middle East & Africa at AWS, commented: "Customers can look forward to significantly accelerating the pace of their bold transformation projects by having a partner which will stay with them from inception to value realization."

In January, Deloitte Middle East teamed up with Dynatrace to expand its cloud offering in response to increasing demand for accelerated digital transformation and enhanced business resilience.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

