The Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) generated AED 828.11 million in net profit during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, up 18.10% from AED 700.98 million a year earlier.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to AED 0.28 as of 31 March 2025 from 0.23 in the year-ago period, according to the financial results.

Total operating income hit AED 1.370 billion in Q1-25, compared to AED 1.372 billion.

CBD reported total assets amounting to AED 141.12 billion as of 31 March 2025, an annual rise of 7.80% from AED 130.97 billion. Customers’ deposits grew by 10.30% to AED 99.62 billion from AED 90.34 billion.

Bernd van Linder, CEO of CBD, highlighted that the bank delivered a solid net profit result on the back of strong loan and CASA growth.

“The bank remains intently focused on the disciplined implementation of its strategy and is well placed to continue to achieve its strategic objectives and deliver a strong financial performance in 2025 and beyond,” he added.

At the end of December 2024, the DFM-listed lender recorded 14.30% higher net profits after tax at AED 3.02 billion, compared to AED 2.65 billion in 2023.

