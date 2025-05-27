National Bank of Kuwait - Egypt (NBK-Egypt) registered net profits valued at EGP 2 billion (KWD 12.60 million) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual hike of 58% from EGP 1.30 billion (KWD 11.70 million).

Net operating income stood at EGP 3.80 billion in Q1-25, higher by 38% than EGP 2.80 billion in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

The lender reported net interest income amounting to EGP 3.30 billion as of 31 March 2025, up 41% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 2.40 billion.

Additionally, the net operating income excluding interests increased by 20% YoY to EGP 500 million in Q1-25 from EGP 400 million.

Total assets hit EGP 203 billion in Q1-25, up 4% compared to EGP 196 billion by the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, customer deposits grew by 3% to EGP 164 billion by the end of March 2025, compared to EGP 160 billion as of 31 December 2024.

The Vice Chairman and CEO of NBK-Egypt, Yasser El-Tayeb, said: “The robust financial results achieved by the bank at the end of the Q1-25 underscore the resilience and adaptability of our business model, enabling sustained growth despite the challenges posed by local, regional, and global market conditions.”

