Group Holdings, said: “This is a pivotal time for the Democratic Republic of Congo, and it is essential for Equity Group to support the Congolese government’s efforts to foster the country’s growth as defined by the National Development Plan (NDP) for 2022-2026.”

Equity Group Holdings Plc, with its Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP), values the strategic importance of the DRC, particularly in the transition to green energy, the importance of its minerals, the global significance of its nature-based assets in the Congo River Basin and Virunga National Park, and the potential for food production to contribute to food security.

In his new role, Meti will oversee EquityBCDC’s expansion as it implements strategic initiatives to reach its ARRP objective of impacting 30m people in the DRC by 2030.

Access Holdings Plc has appointed Uche Orji as an Independent Non- Executive Director of Access Bank Plc, the Nigerian multinational bank with subsidiaries in nine African countries, as well as the UK.

Orji is a well-known investment banking professional, information technology entrepreneur, and finance expert with three decades of business and board experience.

He is the Co-founder and Partner of Titangate Capital Management, an equity firm that invests in deep-tech, enterprise software, semi-conductors, hardware, and artificial intelligence companies.

He is also the Founder and Director of Vitesse Africa Ltd, an investment advisory firm focused on African energy, technology and infrastructure sectors.

He currently serves as a board member and investor in Ultrasafe AI, an artificial intelligence/ IT development firm that maintains strategic collaborations with leading technology companies. His other board memberships include the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), London.

He began his career as an Audit Trainee at Arthur Anderson & Co, before becoming Acting Financial Controller at Diamond Bank in Nigeria.

He took his degree in chemical engineering at the University of Port- Harcourt, Nigeria and holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, USA.

