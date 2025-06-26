Standard Lesotho Bank, part of the Standard Bank Group of South Africa, the continent’s biggest lender by assets, has named Samuel Seboka as its new CEO.

Seboka has spent over a decade with Standard Lesotho Bank and is currently the Head of Corporate and Investment Banking. His earlier positions include being the Head of Internal Audit, Head of Channels and Distribution, and Head of Transactional Products and Services.

Seboka’s other senior roles include having been Head of Internal Audit, and Chief Financial Officer at the bank’s leading competitor, Nedbank Lesotho.

A Chartered Accountant (CA(L)) by training, accredited by the Lesotho Institute of Accountants, he also holds a Diploma in Forensic Investigations from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Standard Lesotho Bank provides the full spectrum of financial services through its two main divisions, Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) and Personal and Business Banking (PBB).

Operating since 1995, the bank has a footprint across Lesotho and employs 700 staff.

© Copyright IC Publications 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).