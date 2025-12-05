The Mainstream Renewable Power board has appointed Julie Berg as the company's new CEO, effective January 2026, following Morten Henriksen's announcement that he is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

Berg joined Mainstream in 2024 as CFO and has led the strategic transformation of the company, including the move of HQ from Dublin to Oslo in 2025.

Before joining the company, Berg served as the CFO at Aker Carbon Capture (today SLB Capturi) and, prior to that, was a partner in KPMG.

Berg has international experience across many sectors.

Her in-depth knowledge of Mainstream, the sector, and the opportunities and challenges faced by the industry means she will hit the ground running, completing the optimisation programme and driving future growth.

Mainstream Renewable Power was founded in 2008 to develop utility-scale renewable energy projects in developing markets worldwide.

Mainstream has wind and solar assets in Chile and South Africa.

In 2021, Aker Horizons acquired a majority stake in Mainstream, and in 2022, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. joined Aker Horizons as a long-term strategic investor.

The company has delivered 6.6 GW of wind and solar generation assets to financial close-ready.

