Arab Finance: Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly has issued a decision appointing Ahmed Abdel Aziz as the deputy chairman of the board of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

This follows the issuance of the presidential decree no. 421 of 2025 to renew the term of Mohamed Farid Saleh as the FRA’s Chairman for one year, as of August 7th.

Abdel Aziz has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance sector, currently serving as an advisor to the FRA chairman.

He previously held the position of Managing Director and CEO at Misr Life Insurance Company from 2021 to June 2025.

Prior to that, Abdel Aziz was Misr Life Insurance’s chairman from 2016 to 2021.