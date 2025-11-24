The Board of Directors of Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) announced the appointment of Aladdin Abdullah Hassan Baitfadhil as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company, from November 23, 2025.

"Aladdin has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications and information technology sector and contributed to driving digital innovation, organizational transformation, and sustainable growth across various areas of the business," Omantel said in a filing to Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX).

Before this appointment, Aladdin was the Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel, where he contributed to digital transformation initiatives that helped reposition the company from a traditional telecommunications provider into a leading digital technology enterprise in strategic areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, financial technologies (FinTech), and ICT solutions.



