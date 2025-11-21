South African Tourism (SA Tourism) has appointed Corne Koch as its new chief convention bureau officer, effective 1 December 2025. She will head the South African National Convention Bureau (SANCB), the unit responsible for positioning South Africa as a destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).

The SANCB’s mandate includes attracting business events to South Africa and supporting economic growth and sector development. In the first two quarters of 2025, the Bureau secured 35 bids, contributing more than R415m to the economy and bringing nearly 16,000 delegates to the country.

Experience and background

Koch joins SA Tourism with over 20 years of experience in tourism destination marketing and promotion. She previously served as Head of the Cape Town and Western Cape Convention Bureau at Wesgro, where she led efforts to position the Western Cape as a business-events destination.

Commenting on her appointment, Koch said: "Business events are powerful drivers of economic and knowledge growth for a destination, extending far beyond tourism.

"Our industry thrives because of passionate professionals across government, academia and industry who contribute to the growth of this sector. I am honoured to join the South African National Convention Bureau and to continue its role in strengthening South Africa as the continent’s premier home for business events."

Leadership perspective

Darryl Erasmus, acting CEO and COO of SA Tourism, added: "Strengthening leadership within our organisation is vital as we move into a defining era for South African Tourism. The appointment of our new chief convention bureau officer demonstrates our commitment to building a strong, capable and visionary executive team.

"Her leadership comes at an ideal time as we prepare for the 20th edition of Meetings Africa in February 2025 and Africa’s Travel Indaba in May 2026—two flagship events that showcase the best of Africa’s tourism and business events sectors."

Sector outlook

Koch has been involved in advancing MICE growth in the Western Cape, with expertise in programme management, strategic partnerships, event strategy, and stakeholder engagement. Her appointment comes as South Africa prepares for an increasing number of major business events, including the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

South Africa participated in IBTM World 2025 in Barcelona from 18-20 November, engaging international buyers and partners. The country is now preparing to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which will further test operational coordination across the business-events sector.

