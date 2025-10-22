Axis Communications, a global leader in physical security and network surveillance solutions, has announced the appointment of Loubna Imenchal as its new Regional Director for the Middle East, Turkey, Central Asia, and Africa (MEA).

This strategic leadership appointment marks a significant milestone for Axis as the company accelerates its expansion in one of the most dynamic and diverse regions globally, said the company in a statement.

Loubna brings over two decades of executive leadership experience with global technology companies including Honeywell, Johnson Controls, and Logitech. Throughout her career, she has held senior roles spanning sales, operations, and business development.

With a distinguished track record across the Middle East, Turkey, Central Asia, and Africa, she has consistently delivered double-digit growth and spearheaded large-scale market transformations by combining strategic vision with deep regional expertise.

Loubna’s appointment underscores Axis’s commitment to strengthening leadership, deepening strategic partnerships, and driving sustainable long-term growth across the META region, said the statement.

Most recently, Loubna led Logitech’s Enterprise Business across META, and previously oversaw the EMEA (Europe Middle East Africa) region for Johnson Controls, where she successfully aligned global strategies with local market dynamics and built robust ecosystems of partners and customers to deliver sustainable growth.

Loubna’s leadership has been recognised through multiple international awards for visionary impact and inclusion. Beyond her corporate achievements, she is a passionate advocate for diversity in technology, said the company in its statement.

As the founder of Connect2Elevate, a non-profit platform dedicated to connecting and empowering women in tech, she actively champions greater representation and inclusion across the industry, it added.

"Joining Axis at this moment is a true privilege," said an elated Loubna.

"The META region is full of promise and complexity. With Axis’s strengths in innovation and partnership, I look forward to working closely with our teams, partners, and customers to accelerate growth and create sustainable, long-term impact across the region," she added.

Verena Rathjen, Vice President Sales EMEA at Axis Communications, said Loubna’s appointment is an exciting development for the company.

"We are thrilled to welcome her into our leadership team. Her deep META regional expertise, proven track record in transforming complex markets and her ability to build trusted, long-term partnerships make her an ideal fit to lead our MEA region," stated Rathjen.

Loubna’s appointment reflects Axis’s continued commitment to long-term growth in the Middle East and Africa.

Her leadership will play a central role in strengthening Axis’s regional presence, supporting local teams and partners and ensuring that customers across the region continue to receive the highest standards of service and support.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

