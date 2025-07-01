Riyadh: Mobile Telecommunication Company Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA) appointed Saad bin Abdulrahman Al Sadhan as its CEO as of 1 July 2025, according to a bourse filing.

The appointment follows a board resolution issued on 29 June, which concluded his term as Acting CEO, a position he has held since August 2024.

Al Sadhan brings over 22 years of telecom and IT experience. He was the Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Zain KSA before serving as Acting CEO.

Al Sadhan holds an Electrical Engineering degree from KFUPM and certifications in leadership and IT.

Meanwhile, Horizon Food Company named Khadem Sarwar as the new CEO, effective on 15 September 2025, according to a bourse filing.

The decision was approved by the board of directors on 29 June 2025.

Sarwar has over 28 years of experience in food manufacturing across the UK, UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

He holds an MBA from Caledonian University and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Paisley University.

In February 2024, Sultan Al Harbi started his term as the CEO of Horizon Food.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

