Muscat – The World Bank Group (WBG) announced today the appointment of Wendy Werner as the first Country Manager of the World Bank Group in the Sultanate of Oman, based in Muscat.

‘This underscores the World Bank Group’s commitment to the partnership with Oman and support its ‘Vision 2040’,’ the World Bank stated.

‘A new WBG office in Muscat will deepen our engagement in response to development challenges, and national priorities with speed, efficiency, and impact.’

Most recently, Wendy was the Country Head for the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in India and the Maldives, overseeing IFC’s largest country portfolio. With over two decades of experience across emerging and frontier markets, she has led transformative investments in climate finance, gender inclusion, and sustainable infrastructure including impactful projects such as building India’s electric vehicle ecosystem, developing renewable energy supply and infrastructure, scaling green finance and embedding sustainability in manufacturing.

“I am honoured to take on the responsibility as the first World Bank Group’s Country Manager for The Sultanate of Oman and bring together our forces to increase the impact we deliver in Oman and beyond,” said Wendy.

“I look forward to working closely with Oman’s public and the private sector to address the country’s key priorities, including building economic resilience, enhancing access to sustainable finance for Small and Medium Enterprises, and fostering private sector development both within and outside the country.”

The World Bank has been providing advisory services to the Government of Oman in support of its development goals, with a focus on strengthening human capital, diversifying the economy, and enhancing the development of the private sector.

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group focused on the private sector in emerging markets, has invested and mobilised US$780mn in Oman across 16 projects. IFC offers tailored financial and advisory solutions to Omani companies looking to attract investments, grow, and expand to new markets in developing countries.

IFC also aims to bolster the country’s sustainable finance market. IFC’s latest investments include US$120mn investment in NFC, Oman’s leading finance company, which is expected to enhance access to sustainable finance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) involved in clean transport, renewable energy, and resource efficiency, as well as a US$200mn sustainability loan to Sohar International Bank to support the bank on-lending to sustainable and green projects

MIGA, home of the World Bank Group Guarantee Platform, supported US$1.7bn in commercial financing of the infrastructure works for the Duqm Special Economic Zone. The project contributes to expanding the logistics sector and Oman export capacity, a key pillar of Oman Vision 2040 aimed at economic diversification.

