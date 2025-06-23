Arab Finance: Visa has appointed Tareq Muhmood as Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA), effective immediately, as per a press release.

In his new role, Muhmood will lead operations across more than 86 dynamic and fast-growing markets, overseeing Visa’s services to over 1,800 clients through 23 local offices across the region.

He will be based in Dubai and report to Oliver Jenkyn, Group President of Global Markets at Visa.

Muhmood brings more than three decades of experience in banking and payments.

He most recently led Value-Added Services for Visa’s Europe region from London.

Since joining the company in 2019, he has also served as Group Country Manager for Southeast Asia, based in Singapore.

Before Visa, he held senior leadership roles at Ahli United Bank, ANZ, and HSBC.

He succeeds Andrew Torre, who was recently appointed President of Visa’s Value-Added Services business.

The unit has become a $9 billion global operation, posting annualized revenue growth of 20% since 2021.