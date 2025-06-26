EquityBCDC, a subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings Plc (EGH) and the second- largest bank in DRC, with a balance sheet of $2.5bn, has announced the appointment of Ignace Mabanza Meti as the Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Meti has over 37 years’ experience in the banking sector and has held senior management positions in several renowned financial institutions, both in the DRC and in West African countries such as Niger, Senegal and Nigeria.

He has also led several prominent non-banking ventures. A former CEO of Citibank and Access Bank in the DRC, he joins EquityBCDC from his role as MD of the freight company, Congo Fret Express.

Meti’s achievements include helping to lead Citibank DRC in a challenging socio-economic context, during his 15 years with the company from 1992 to 2007, and he was instrumental in both establishing and growing Access Bank Plc’s division in Kinshasa, from 2008 to 2019, through a focus on digitalisation and improving customer service.

His education includes an MBA from the Louvain Business School and degrees in political and administrative science and applied economics from the Université Catholique de Louvain in Belgium.

Dr James Mwangi, Group MD and CEO of Equity