Bank Windhoek, the flagship brand of the listed Namibian financial services provider, Capricorn Group, which has interests across banking, insurance, wealth and asset management, has appointed James Chapman as its MD Designate, following the announcement in September 2024 that its current MD, Baronice Hans, will complete her tenure at the end of June 2025. Hans became the bank’s first female MD in July 2016.

Chapman, a chartered accountant, holds a bachelor’s degree (BAcc) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting (PDA) from the University of Stellenbosch. He has been part of Capricorn Group and Bank Windhoek for 11 years and held various executive roles.

For the past four years he has served as the bank’s Executive Officer for Retail Banking Services and Specialist Finance, following a stint as CFO. He is also a director on several boards within the Capricorn Group. Chapman said: “Bank Windhoek is a truly Namibian bank with a rich history, a legacy of service excellence and deep connections to our community. I look forward to building on this foundation, working collaboratively, and embracing innovation to deliver exceptional value to our clients, stakeholders and the Namibian economy.”

