Bank of Kigali Plc, the largest bank in Rwanda, providing diverse financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, and microfinance, has named Eugene Ubalijoro as its new chairperson, replacing Rod Michael Reynolds.

Ubalijoro is a Rwandan national with more than 30 years’ experience in the beverage industry. During that time, he worked for Heineken International in various commercial and general management capacities in sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and the Americas. He also served on various Heineken boards and on those of joint ventures in Sierra Leone, Panama, the Bahamas, St Lucia, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Suriname.

In August 2020, he joined Molson Coors Beverage Company, a leading North American brewer based in Chicago as a member of its USA Leadership Team. He has also been a Board Director for Revolver Brewery, a subsidiary of Molson Coors Beverage Company, in Granbury, Texas.

Ubalijoro retired from the beverage industry in April 2024 and has since focused his time on non-executive board directorships, as well as various sports management activities in Rwanda and France.

He possesses a BSc in Business Administration from Georgetown University, Washington DC, an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Sherbrooke, Quebec, and a Certificate in Finance from the London Business School.

