He is known for setting the highest standards for himself, and now Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor of the North-West University (NWU), has been entrusted with doing the same for the country. As the newly appointed member and chairperson of the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) Board, he will steer an institution that plays a critical role in setting and upholding South Africa’s national standards.

SABS was established under the Standards Act (No. 8 of 2008) and is the country’s official standards authority. It plays a pivotal role in ensuring the quality, safety, and competitiveness of products and services. It is responsible for developing, promoting, and maintaining South African national standards, while also providing testing, certification, and technical services to both industry and government.

Through its rigorous standardisation and conformity assessment processes, the SABS safeguards consumer interests, supports export readiness, and contributes to broader economic growth. As a custodian of public trust and funding, effective governance of the institution is not only essential, but also imperative.

Prof Tyobeka’s appointment is effective from 18 June 2025, and will run for a five-year term until 17 June 2030, and the announcement was made by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, the Honourable Parks Tau, who commended Prof Tyobeka’s exceptional expertise and leadership in fields critical to the work of the SABS.

“It is my pleasure to appoint you as member and chairperson of the Board of the SABS,” Minister Tau stated in the official letter. “Your appointment is in recognition of your experience and expertise in areas that I believe can contribute to strengthening the work of the SABS.”

This appointment and the scores of others on governing bodies, not only affirms the leadership credentials of Prof Tyobeka, but also highlights the NWU’s broader commitment to national development, good governance and institutional excellence.

Prof Tyobeka accepted the appointment on 23 June 2025, signalling his readiness to contribute to this vital institution. “I am honoured to serve in this capacity,” he said. “The work of the SABS is foundational to our nation’s industrial and economic health, and I look forward to supporting its mandate with diligence and integrity.”



