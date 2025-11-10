Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, one of the largest independent family-owned multinational businesses in the Middle East, has appointed Mohamed Abdulelah Al Kooheji, as its new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Al Kooheji is a seasoned professional with over 21 years of experience in investment, business development, property and development management, and strategic planning.

As CEO, he will spearhead the group’s strategic transformation, focusing on driving growth and maximizing shareholder value.

Fawzi Ahmed Kanoo, the Chairman of YBA Kanoo Group, stated: “Mohamed Al Kooheji has distinguished himself as an exceptional leader since joining Kanoo Real Estate in 2019. His strategic vision has been vital in supporting the company’s growth and we are confident in his ability to further elevate the YBA Kanoo group with his expertise, skill, and leadership.”

Al Kooheji, commented on his appointment, said: “I am honoured to assume the role of CEO and lead this distinguished group. I will continue to pursue sustainable growth throughout all business units across the region.”

