The ICC has announced a new leadership team for its Global Marketing and Advertising Commission. This commission oversees the globally recognised ICC Advertising and Marketing Communications Code — the cornerstone of industry self-regulation, which was updated in 2024.

Victoria N. Uwadoka, the corporate communications, public affairs and sustainability lead for Nestlé Nigeria is the only African on the list.

Following a robust response to a call for nominations leveraging input from ICC’s global network of national committees, the commission’s new leadership has been confirmed for a three-year mandate, reflecting ICC’s commitment to expertise and effective governance.

The new leaders are:

Chair:



- Alice Himsworth, senior counsel, Google (United Kingdom)

Vice-Chairs:



- Ludovic Basset, director general, European Advertising Standards Alliance (Belgium)

- Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, managing partner, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein and Selz PC (United States)

- Alexander Montgomery, principal corporate counsel, Microsoft (United States)

- Gabriel Peeradon, founder and regional managing director, Yell International (Thailand)

- Victoria N. Uwadoka, corporate communications, public affairs and sustainability Lead, Nestlé (Nigeria)

