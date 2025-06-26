Stanbic Bank Tanzania, one of the country’s leading commercial banks and a member of the Standard Bank Group of South Africa, has appointed Derick Lugemela as its new Chief Finance and Value Officer.

Lugemela, an accomplished finance professional with over a decade of experience in financial strategy, analysis and reporting, will oversee the bank’s financial operations and value-driven initiatives.

He has previously worked with Stanbic Bank Tanzania in various capacities, including as head of finance for corporate and investment banking (CIB) and as global market / treasury product control manager, giving him an in-depth understanding of the bank’s objectives.

Lugemela has a proven track record in senior leadership roles. Until his new appointment, he was the general manager of finance at Bank of Africa Tanzania for three years, where he led critical financial strategies and transformation programmes.

Previously, he held posts at Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank, where he was the director of finance, and at KPMG East Africa, where he worked as an audit in-charge. He is a certified public accountant, with credentials from the Board of Accountants and Auditors in Tanzania, and is also ACCA qualified.

