Muscat – Oman Air has announced the appointment of Hamood bin Musbah al Alawi as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

This strategic appointment marks a significant step in the airline’s transformation journey and underscores its commitment to building a strong pipeline of Omani leaders in the aviation sector.

Alawi joins Oman Air from Oman Airports Management Company, where he served as Acting Chief Executive Officer and played a pivotal role in launching the airport’s own transformation programme.

H E Saeed bin Hamoud al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of Oman Air, said “The appointment of Hamood al Alawi is a proud moment for the airline and the country’s aviation sector. He has demonstrated exceptional leadership in his role at Oman Airports Management Company and we are confident that he will bring the same vision and drive to the national airline. This is a clear outcome of our succession planning strategy and reflects our commitment to cultivating Omani talent and ensuring our leadership reflects the national values, priorities and ambitions.”

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, added, “Hamood al Alawi is a strong leader with sound judgement and a deep understanding of the aviation industry. His appointment strengthens our leadership team at a critical time in our growth journey.

“I look forward to working closely with him as we proceed on our transformation agenda and deliver long-term sustainable value for the country.”

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Leeds, UK, Alawi brings over two decades of diverse leadership experience across the government and private sectors, with a strong track record in asset management, corporate transformation and commercial performance.

He has held senior roles with Shell International in the Netherlands, led flagship-cost efficiency initiatives for Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), and served as a member of the Executive leadership team at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, where he headed a unit responsible for an RO1bn strategic project.

