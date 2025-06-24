The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) congratulates Blaise Colyvas CA(SA) for his reappointment to serve for a second three-year term starting on 1 July 2025 as member of the SME Implementation Group (SMEIG).

The SMEIG is a consultative body to the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and works to support the international adoption, implementation and application of the IFRS for SMEs Accounting Standard. Its responsibilities include considering application questions that could require educational materials and advising the IASB on the need to update the Standard.

Colyvas is also the deputy chair of the Saica Accounting Practices Committee.

