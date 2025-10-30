The Coca-Cola Company has announced the appointment of Manuel Burgos as the new Vice President and General Manager for the Middle East.

An industry veteran, he brings more than 16 years of experience across franchise management, commercial strategy, and operational leadership within the Coca-Cola system.​

Burgos began his career in the Coca-Cola system with Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA), one of Coca-Cola’s largest bottling partners, leading commercial initiatives across Latin American markets.

Most recently, he served as Vice President for Colombia and Venezuela for The Coca-Cola Company, where he led the business through a period of expansion and transformation, aligning the business with changing consumer preferences and strengthening long-term system capabilities.​

As Vice President & General Manager for the Middle East, Burgos will oversee Coca-Cola’s strategic priorities and franchise partnerships across the region, focusing on sustainable growth, market execution and long-term value creation.​

"The Middle East is a rapidly evolving region with immense potential," said Burgos.

"I look forward to building on the solid foundation that the team has achieved. We will continue to drive innovation, be increasingly consumer-centric and work closely with our partners, bottlers and team to strengthen our market presence and drive growth," he stated.

Under Burgos’ leadership, Coca-Cola Middle East will continue to advance purpose-driven programs that create impact in the community.

This includes Toumouhi, a women empowerment initiative in Saudi Arabia that supports Vision 2030 by helping women and youth develop leadership and entrepreneurial skills, and PACT (Partnership for A Circular Tomorrow), a sustainability program that promotes innovation in waste management and recycling through partnerships such as the one with Saudi women-led Naqaa Solutions.

"This is an incredible opportunity to connect with the community, deliver meaningful sustainability initiatives and make a difference where we operate in," he added.

