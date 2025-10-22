Julius Baer has appointed Regis Burger as the CEO of the Middle East division, in addition to his current role as Head of Middle East and Africa.

This will be Burger's second appointment as CEO of Julius Baer Middle East, having occupied the position in October 2016.

Regis Burger, Head of Middle East & Africa at Julius Baer. Image courtesy: Julius Baer

Burger will replace Alireza Valizadeh who served as CEO of Julius Baer Middle East since February 2020. The Swiss bank has confirmed Valizadeh will leave Julius Baer with immediate effect to pursue other opportunities.

Burger has been with Julius Baer for more than 19 years and has held various roles including Head of Business Management for Region Emerging Markets.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

