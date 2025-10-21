Muscat: Introduct Group, an Estonia-based international integrated technology partner with primary development office in Kyiv, Ukraine and Tallinn, has officially announced the opening of its operations in Oman as part of its strategic expansion across the Middle East. The move underscores the company’s commitment to supporting national capacity building, job creation, and innovation-driven growth in the Sultanate’s technology sector.

To spearhead its strategic entry into the Omani market, Introduct Group has appointed Tariq Hilal Al Barwani as the company’s Strategic Business and Innovation Advisor. Tariq, a renowned technologist and public figure known for his contributions to innovation, youth empowerment, and digital transformation, will support Introduct’s Group effort in establishing local presence, partnerships, and capacity-building initiatives.

“Oman is rapidly emerging as a hub for innovation and technology in the region. Our expansion here aligns with our mission to empower local talent and build sustainable digital ecosystems,” said Viktor Larionov, Group CEO of Introduct “Tariq’s rich experience, leadership, and deep understanding of the local innovation landscape makes him the ideal partner to guide our growth and impact in the Sultanate.”

The company’s operations in Oman will focus on creating employment opportunities for local professionals, developing digital capabilities, and supporting the growth of the local tech ecosystem through partnerships with government entities, academia, and private sector organisations.

“I am honored to join Introduct in bringing meaningful development to Oman’s technology sector,” said Tariq Al Barwani. “Our shared vision is to strengthen local capacities, open new pathways for youth employment, and contribute to the country’s digital transformation agenda in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

With this strategic expansion, Introduct Group reinforces its global mission to connect innovation with opportunity, empowering people, businesses, and governments to thrive in the digital era. Introduct Group is an Estonia-based international technology and innovation company providing cutting-edge solutions across multiple industries. With a presence in over 4 countries, Introduct focuses on digital transformation, innovation consulting, and capacity building—empowering organisations and communities worldwide to unlock their potential.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

