Bank of Africa, Morocco's third-largest lender, reported a 26% increase in profit attributable to shareholders to 920 million dirhams ($99.5 million) in the first quarter, driven by a rise in net banking income.

Net banking income rose 11% to 5 billion dirhams, the bank said, noting an improvement in interest and fee margins.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing by Bernadette Baum)