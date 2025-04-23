The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM has published its Business Plan for 2025-2026, outlining the strategic priorities that will emphasise its role as a progressive regulator and one that is already recognised globally. The Plan underscores the FSRA’s commitment to supporting the economic ambitions of Abu Dhabi and the UAE more widely.

The Business Plan lays out an agenda for the next two years and focuses on key regulatory priorities such as maintaining international regulatory alignment, combatting financial crime, enhancing operational resilience, fostering responsible financial innovation and advancing sustainable finance. The ongoing initiatives outlined in the plan will build on the hallmarks of the FSRA’s existing regulatory framework, namely risk-sensitivity, proportionality, innovation and stakeholder engagement.

The FSRA will continue strengthening its alignment with international regulatory standards by working closely with leading global standard-setting bodies. Preventing financial crime will remain a key priority, with strengthened supervisory, enforcement, and technological capabilities to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, proliferation financing, the financing of unlawful organisations, and sanctions breaches. The FSRA will also reinforce its focus on operational resilience through enhanced regulatory measures targeting cyber threats, supply chain disruptions, fraud, and geopolitical risks.

The Business Plan further highlights the FSRA’s continued efforts in championing responsible innovation through the development of progressive regulatory frameworks and the expansion of its SupTech and RegTech capabilities. In parallel, it is driving the region’s sustainable finance agenda by supporting the issuance of green, climate transition, and sustainability-linked products while updating regulations to incorporate climate-related risk management in line with the UAE’s net-zero ambitions and global sustainability standards.

Overall, the FSRA’s 2025-2026 strategy reaffirms its commitment to continued collaboration with regulated entities, national and international bodies, and industry stakeholders as well as its drive to maintain ADGM’s position as a world-class financial centre.

Commenting on the Business Plan, Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of ADGM’s FSRA, said, “As a progressive and internationally recognised regulator, the FSRA remains committed to strengthening our international standing, upholding market integrity, and fostering sustainable growth. Over the next two years, we will continue to enhance our regulatory framework in line with evolving global best practices, combat financial crime through innovative regulatory and enforcement measures, and advance responsible technological innovation to ensure that ADGM has a secure, well-regulated, and forward-looking financial ecosystem