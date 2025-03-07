DUBAI: Maryam al Amri, Founder and CEO of Matterz Group (Innovation Hub), took centre stage at the Global Innovation Summit 2025, reinforcing her role as a trailblazer in corporate innovation, digital transformation and business growth. The prestigious event, organised by the Arab Network for Creativity and Innovation in partnership with the Global Innovation Institute, brought together global pioneers, industry leaders and policymakers from 38 countries to discuss the future of innovation.

One of the most notable moments of the summit was the recognition of Maryam as the Distinguished Global Innovation Institute Ambassador, making her the first Omani woman to receive this prestigious honour. This award is a testament to her visionary leadership, dedication to innovation and contributions to corporate transformation in the Middle East.

Maryam’s achievement reflects her commitment to fostering innovation across industries and inspiring a new generation of business leaders. Her influence extends beyond Matterz Group, as she actively works to empower organisations with forward-thinking strategies that drive sustainable success.

During the summit, Maryam delivered a compelling keynote speech titled "Innovation in Oman: The Success Journey of the Corporate Innovation Guidebook". She highlighted Oman’s advancements in fostering a culture of innovation and enhancing its innovation index through structured corporate frameworks.

The Corporate Innovation Guidebook, developed under the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit in collaboration with Innovation Hub, a subsidiary of Matterz Group, represents a groundbreaking initiative. It is the first of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman, offering a comprehensive strategic framework to support businesses in their innovation journeys.

Under Maryam’s leadership, Matterz Group remains at the forefront of corporate innovation, participating in high-level discussions on emerging technologies, business resilience and industry evolution. At the summit, the company engaged with C-level executives, government officials and global technology leaders, strengthening connections for future collaborations.

Maryam's vision extends beyond business success — she is committed to shaping industries through strategic innovation and thought leadership. The Global Innovation Summit 2025 reaffirmed her status as a pioneering force in the region’s innovation landscape, positioning Matterz Group as a key player in the transformation of businesses across the Middle East and beyond.

