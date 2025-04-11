Arab Finance: Egypt’s agricultural exports exceeded 2.7 million tons during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk announced in a cabinet statement.

The figures, based on a report submitted by Head of the Egyptian Agricultural Quarantine Mohamed El-Mansi, cover the period from January 1st to the end of March.

Citrus fruits led the export list with a total of 1.328 million tons, followed by fresh potatoes with 492,763 tons.

Beans, both fresh and dry, ranked third with 96,313 tons, while sweet potatoes came in fourth with 77,458 tons.

Strawberries placed fifth at 29,162 tons, and fresh tomatoes followed closely with 28,195 tons.

Onions ranked seventh with 26,410 tons, ahead of garlic at 9,745 tons, guava at 7,835 tons, and pomegranates, which rounded out the top ten with 2,372 tons.

