Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar and Samsung Gulf Electronics have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Web Summit Qatar 2025.

The partnership seeks to leverage the combined skills and resources of the companies to drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and develop advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers in Qatar.

The MoU was formally signed by Mohamed Mohsin Alyafei, Acting Enterprise Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar, and Hongseok Lee, Qatar’s Managing Director of Samsung Gulf Electronics, in the presence of Baran Yurdagul, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Vodafone Qatar.

Through this collaboration, Vodafone Qatar will expand its portfolio, introducing a wider selection of Samsung products and services for both consumers and businesses. Vodafone Qatar’s employees will also benefit from the implementation of a comprehensive staff training as part of the strategic alliance.

Baran Yurdagul, COO at Vodafone Qatar, stated, “In line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and our commitment to contributing to the country’s digital transformation, we are proud to partner with Samsung Gulf Electronics.

“This MoU marks a significant milestone, and together, we aim to develop innovative solutions that will help enterprises in Qatar achieve greater efficiency and success, while contributing to knowledge sharing and supporting the growth of businesses in the region.”

Hongseok Lee, Qatar Managing Director of Samsung Gulf Electronics, commented, “We’re proud to partner with Vodafone Qatar in this exciting new venture. This MoU marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration that will drive growth for both companies and contribute to the advancement of technology in Qatar.”

Vodafone Qatar provides comprehensive digital solutions, catering to consumer and business needs, including various connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT) products that can be applied across industries, in varying contexts, to improve business operations, internal frameworks, employee and customer experience.

