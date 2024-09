Deutsche Bank is expanding its operations in the Middle East and Africa under the leadership of Jamal Al Kishi, its CEO for the region

Zawya's Seban Scaria sat with Jamal Al Kishi, Deutsche Bank CEO, Middle East and Africa, for an update on Deutsche Bank’s growth in the ECM market, capital solutions opportunities in the region and its further expansion into Africa. Watch the Zawya interview here.

