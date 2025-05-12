DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) continues its proactive efforts to maintain the efficiency of the emirate’s vital infrastructure through the implementation of comprehensive and periodic maintenance programmes that meet the highest global standards.

Recently, the authority completed an extensive maintenance programme for Al Maktoum Bridge, one of the key crossings in Dubai’s road network, which is expected to extend the bridge’s operational lifespan by 50 years. The initiative aims to enhance the bridge’s structural safety, boost its operational efficiency, and ensure its long-term sustainability.

The advanced maintenance work on Al Maktoum Bridge included the replacement of metal curtains supporting the bridge walls in the Creek area, as well as the rehabilitation of concrete surfaces in the lift machinery rooms, ensuring the continuity of smooth and efficient traffic flow.

Director - Roads and Facilities Maintenance Department at RTA, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the authority relies on the latest technologies in its maintenance activities, aiming to enhance the structural safety of the bridge and maintain its operational efficiency. This approach supports the seamless flow of traffic while adhering to the highest safety standards, reflecting the authority’s commitment to excellence in infrastructure services.

He added that the authority has established a precise system of performance indicators to measure the efficiency of maintenance work, including compliance with set timelines, adherence to the highest safety standards during implementation, and metrics based on best global practices. These indicators are periodically assessed by international consultants and through internal audits conducted by relevant departments to ensure the highest levels of operational efficiency and reliability in infrastructure.