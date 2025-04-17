The board of India's IDFC FIRST Bank has approved raising up to 75 billion rupees ($877 million) from affiliate firms of Warburg Pincus and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to fuel its next phase of growth, the lender said on Thursday.

The entities will invest the funds for a combined 15% stake in the mid-sized private lender which has 971 branches, a loan book of 2.31 trillion rupees and a deposit base of 2.27 trillion rupees.

The proposed fund raise will increase the book value per share of IDFC FIRST Bank by 2.3%, it said in a statement.

The plan is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Currant Sea Investments B.V., an affiliate company of global growth investor Warburg Pincus, will invest 48.76 billion rupees for a stake of 9.8%. While Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADIA, will invest about 26.24 billion rupees for a 5.10% stake, the bank said.

($1 = 85.5180 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)