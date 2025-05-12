SHARJAH: Sharjah’s real estate sector had a strong performance during April 2025, recording 7,206 transactions with a trading value of AED 4 billion across various areas of the emirate. The total traded area of sales transactions reached approximately 10.3 million square feet, which reflects the continued momentum and growth in Sharjah's real estate market, according to figures released by Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The real estate sector in Sharjah is also witnessing a significant leap reflecting the market’s growth and the rising range of investors. This transformation is driven by a number of integrated factors that have enhanced the emirate's attractiveness, making it a promising investment destination. The flexible government policies and supportive legislation have contributed to providing a stable regulatory environment that encourages long-term investment. Moreover, major development projects and well-planned urban expansion have also played a pivotal role in attracting local and foreign capital.

This transformation is driven by rapid population growth and increasing demand for real estate units, which has led to a diversity of real estate products offered to meet the needs of various segments. Major real estate transactions were recorded during April 2025, such as "Al-Majaz 3" deal with a value of AED 115 million, which highlights the growing confidence in the emirate's real estate market. Additionally, the wide geographical distribution of sales transactions, which covered 117 areas, reflects the expansion of the investment landscape and the market's ability to respond to investors’ aspirations.

The data issued by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department indicated that the total number of transactions reached 7,206, which included 1,415 sales transactions, representing 19.6% of the total, and 413 mortgage transactions, representing 5.7%, and with a value of AED 866.8 million. Furthermore, the number of initial contract transactions reached 751, representing 10.4%, ownership certificate transactions reached 3,453, representing 48%, and the number of ownership deeds reached 1,174, representing 16.3% of the total transactions.

Sales transactions took place in 117 areas distributed across the various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah. These properties included residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural land. As for their types, 785 lands were traded, 338 of units in towers, and 292 of built-in land transactions.

“Al-Majaz 3” recorded the highest real estate deal for a built-in land, valued at AED 115 million. The same area also recorded the highest mortgage transaction for a built-in land, valued at AED 130 million.

The total number of sales transactions in Sharjah reached 1,312. “Al-Metraq” area ranked the highest in terms of number of sales transactions, with 365, followed by “Muwailih Commercial” area with 156, “Tilal” area with 152, and “Al-Khan” area with 64 transactions.

In terms of the areas with the highest trading value, “Muwailih Commercial” ranked the highest with a trading value of AED 348.4 million, followed by “Tilal” area with AED 310.6 million, “Al-Sajaa Industrial” area with AED 168.4 million, and “Al-Majaz 3” area with AED 136 million.

In the Central Region, a total of 66 sales transactions were recorded, most of which were in the “Industrial Area 3”, with a number of 19 transactions, and had the highest trading value, with AED 16.8 million.

As for the city of Khor Fakkan, it recorded 24 sales transactions, in which “Al-Harai Commercial”, “Hay Al-Bardi 2” and “Hay Al-Luleya” areas, recorded 4 transactions each. Meanwhile, “Hay Al-Bardi 5” had the highest trading value, with AED 4.2 million.

Finally, and in Kalba, 11 sales transactions were recorded, led by “Al-Tarif 5” area with 5 transactions, which was also the highest in terms of the trading value, at AED 1.3 million.