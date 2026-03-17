Zoya Developments has launched Nuvé by Zoya, a new mid-rise residential development in Dubai Land Residence Complex, valued at AED202 million ($54.99 million).

The project offers 232 fully furnished residences within Dubai Land Residence Complex, one of the city’s established and fast-evolving residential hubs.

With a handover scheduled for Q2 2028, the development features units comprising 169 studios ranging from 414 to 519 sq ft, 51 one-bedroom residences ranging from 770 sq ft to 899 sq ft, and 12 two-bedroom residences at 1,177 sq ft. Prices start from AED695,000, with a structured 50/50 payment plan and monthly instalments from 1 percent, positioning the project competitively within its segment.

Shoaib Khann, CEO of Zoya Developments said: “Nuvé reflects our continued commitment to creating thoughtfully designed communities that respond to the evolving needs of Dubai’s residents and investors. We see strong demand for well-located, design-led developments that offer both lifestyle quality and long-term value. Through Nuvé, we are delivering fully furnished homes with efficient layouts, integrated smart systems, and a comprehensive amenity offering, supported by a disciplined payment structure that enhances accessibility and investment appeal.”

With over 14 years of experience in the UAE real estate sector, Zoya Developments has delivered more than 100,000 units and committed over AED2 billion in investment toward shaping modern communities. The launch of Nuvé aligns with the company’s long-term expansion strategy in Dubai, focusing on delivering contemporary, design-driven developments that combine functionality, transparency, and sustainable value creation.

Nuvé’s location benefits from direct connectivity to major highways linking Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and both international airports. The surrounding community is supported by established schools, healthcare facilities, retail centers, and leisure destinations, reinforcing the area’s appeal for long-term residents and rental demand, the developer said. – TradeArabia News Service

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