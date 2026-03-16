UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that work is moving at a steady pace on its contemporary, metro-connected residential development - Azizi Zain - within the Al Furjan community development, with nearly 55% of the project already completed.

Giving a project update, Azizi said the structural works are complete. Blockwork and internal plastering are at 89% and 98%, respectively, while MEP and HVAC activities are progressing at 46% and 57%. Overall finishes are at 42%, with 330 personnel currently deployed on-site.

Azizi Zain offers a state-of-the-art gym, separate swimming pools for adults and children, an indoor kids' play area, landscaped walkways, outdoor seating and BBQ areas, parking as well as 24-hour security.

Catering equally to families and individuals, the amenities are designed around everyday comfort and convenience, said the developer in its statement .

Situated in Al Furjan along the metro line, the development is minutes from Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, JBR, Media City, Internet City, and Expo City Dubai, it added.

On the key milestone, Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "The continued progress at Azizi Zain reflects our commitment to delivering quality homes on time and to the highest standards of construction."

"As the project advances, it will bring to Al Furjan a residential offering defined by thoughtful design, strong connectivity, and amenities built around how people actually live. We look forward to Azizi Zain becoming a valued addition to one of Dubai’s fastest-growing neighborhoods," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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