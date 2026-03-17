Ohana Development, a leading UAE real estate developer of luxury projects, has recorded AED6 billion ($1.63 billion) in sales in 72 hours for Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, a gated waterfront community located along Yas Canal in Abu Dhabi, setting a new sales record in the emirate’s real estate market.

Investors queued at the sales launch, reflecting the strong demand for the project. Of the investors, 35% are Emiratis, while 65% are expatriates and international buyers. In response to this significant interest, Ohana Development is expected to release additional inventory from the project soon, the company said.

Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said: "We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the UAE government and its visionary leadership for fostering a stable and forward-looking investment environment. This strong foundation continues to strengthen confidence among investors and developers, supporting the resilience and growth of Abu Dhabi’s thriving real estate sector, despite any evolving circumstances.”

“The strong response to Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, and the sales record in just 72 hours, reflects the continued trust from investors locally and internationally, as well as the appeal of the project’s unique offering in the emirate,” added Husein.

The project spans 1.67 million sq m, with more than 55% of the masterplan dedicated to landscaped gardens and green spaces. Designed around sport and active living, Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana will feature integrated training and recovery facilities, alongside a waterfront promenade with retail, dining and lifestyle destinations. The community will also include a marina sports club with water sports activities, as well as a range of resort-style amenities, including fitness facilities and pools. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

