DUBAI: Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM) announced today that its residential leasing portfolio, formerly known as Dubai Asset Management, has been rebranded as Dubai Residential. This rebranding follows the integration of Nakheel and Meydan into Dubai Holding, resulting in the significant expansion of Dubai Residential’s portfolio.

The new identity marks a key milestone in the company’s journey of shaping the city’s residential leasing landscape, spanning over two decades. The move reaffirms the group’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Dubai’s residents and supporting the emirate’s continued development.

Unified under the Dubai Residential brand, the portfolio spans 40,000 homes, serving over 150,000 residents. From premium waterfront destinations to family-friendly neighbourhoods, the rebranding reinforces the company’s dedication to building future-focused, connected communities, with strategic growth planned for the future.

“Dubai's accelerated economic growth and urban development are evidence of our leadership’s exemplary vision, whose potential is recognised by residents, tourists, and visitors alike. As a business long committed to nurturing Dubai’s high quality of life, we stand at a crucial crossroads as the city evolves to meet the needs of its growing population and shape a sustainable, dynamic future,” said Malek Al Malek, Group CEO of Dubai Holding Asset Management.

“The strategic rebranding of our residential leasing portfolio marks a significant chapter in our group’s legacy as a creator of diversified, connected communities and captures the significant opportunities emerging in Dubai’s property market. This new identity reinforces our leadership in a competitive leasing landscape, solidifying our position as one of Dubai’s largest residential leasing portfolios. The move reinforces the vast reach of our portfolio, enhancing the pivotal role we have played – and will continue to play – in raising Dubai’s status as a sought-after destination.”

Established in the early 2000s, the group has continually evolved through strategic expansions, transitioning into Dubai Asset Management. A significant milestone was reached in 2020 with the integration of Meraas under Dubai Holding, significantly broadening the residential vertical’s influence and market presence. The portfolio expansion accelerated further in 2024 with the inclusion of Nakheel and Meydan, solidifying the newly branded Dubai Residential as one of the largest residential leasing portfolios in Dubai, with an extensive geographic footprint and a diverse range of communities.

Dubai Residential’s comprehensive portfolio now includes City Walk Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Remraam, Shorooq, Ghoroob, Badrah, Manazel Al Khor, Ghoroob Square, Meydan Residence 1, Layan, Bayti Villas, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Dubai Wharf, Meydan Heights, The Gardens, Garden View Villas, Garden View Apartments, Al Khail Gate, and International City.

This landmark chapter in the group’s journey aligns with Dubai’s strong residential real estate performance, which continues to see high demand heading into 2025. Industry reports underscore the strong performance of the emirate’s residential market, with Savills reporting that Dubai remains a global leader in prime rental market growth, driven by pro-business policies, accessible visa programmes, and geopolitical stability. In Q1 2024 alone, the city’s population grew by over 25,700.

For Dubai Residential, this demand presents valuable growth opportunities across its diverse leasing portfolio, catering to premium home-seekers, families, professionals, and corporates. Residents enjoy access to unique benefits, such as state-of-the-art digital services, including contract renewals, maintenance, and payments via a dedicated resident app. Community-based retail centres, sporting amenities, and events enrich the living experience, as do value-added benefits such as exclusive discounts and offers from leading streaming brands, service providers, retail hubs, and partners.

The rebranding involves a revision of the brand’s visual identity, ensuring all assets unite under a distinctive brand umbrella. Reflecting the group’s commitment to innovation, the move aims to emphasise its market dominance and shore up its legacy as one of the key players in Dubai’s competitive residential leasing sector.