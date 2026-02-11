Abu Dhabi-listed RAK Properties will build a new mixed-use destination on the Marjan Beach master development in Ras Al Khaimah.



Spanning 187,000 square metres (sqm) of land, The Strand will have three dedicated districts, with 540,000 sqm of gross floor area allocated across residential, retail, and a walkable green spine.



The first phase of residential units will be announced soon, the developer said in a statement.



The urban district will feature co-working zones, retail and dining options, while the creative district will include studios, workshops, and cultural halls, providing a platform for artists, innovators, and entrepreneurs.



The garden district is dedicated to wellness and rejuvenation, offering lush parks, well-equipped playgrounds and routes for outdoor exercise.



The Strand development directly supports the Emirate’s continued emergence as a premier destination for residents and investors, said Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties.



No financial details or a construction timeline were provided.



Marjan Beach, launched in October 2025, will cover nearly 8 million sqm and host 12,000 hotel keys and 22,000 residential units, supporting a population of 74,000 residents and a workforce of 32,000.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

