Royal Development Holding, a subsidiary of ADX-listed Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Stallions Group (ESG), said construction on 1 billion UAE dirhams ($272.29 million) Rotana Residences on the Al Reem Island project in Abu Dhabi is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2026.



The project, comprising two towers, is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2028, Emirates Stallions Group said in a statement on Wednesday.



The development will include a total of 439 units, with 197 in the North Tower and 242 in the South Tower.

In December 2025, the company had launched the $326.75 million Radisson Residences Al Reem Island, comprising three towers.



ESG, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a diversified group with more than 45 subsidiaries across manpower and accommodation, real estate, design and manufacturing, landscaping, and agriculture.

Its total assets are valued at AED 4.32 billion as of 31 December 2025.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

