RIYADH — The Research, Development, and Innovation Authority (RDIA) has launched the Saudi Minds Platform, marking a significant advancement in promoting research and innovation within Saudi Arabia.



The platform is designed to create a comprehensive digital environment that supports the research and innovation ecosystem and fosters scientific progress.



This national platform features an extensive database that serves as a valuable resource for individuals engaged in research and innovation. It offers reliable information about researchers and innovators, outlining their areas of expertise related to national priorities, and facilitates communication with entities interested in advancing research and innovation. Registrants on the platform will receive priority access to various initiatives and opportunities provided by the authority.



The Saudi Minds Platform aims to inventory and categorize researchers and innovators in the Kingdom, promote knowledge exchange and experience sharing, facilitate international cooperation in science and technology, and foster effective partnerships in research, development, and innovation. Additionally, the platform enables the showcasing of research and innovative projects, streamlining access to funding and partnerships while enhancing transparency and efficiency in managing scientific and technological data.



RDIA encouraged all researchers and innovators in the Kingdom to verify their data or register on the platform to contribute to the nation's research and innovation landscape.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).