Cairo – Huawei inaugurated its first-ever Huawei Experience Store (HES) in Egypt, expanding the brand’s retail presence in the country.

The new store is located on Level 1, Gate 5, Phase 1 of Citystars Mall in Nasr City, according to a press release.

It welcomed 200 distinguished guests, including prominent media representatives, public figures, and leading social media personalities.

Huawei has unveiled a series of promotions, including substantial discounts on popular products during the opening weekend from 10-12 July.

It is also offering interest-free instalment plans for up to 12 months on qualifying devices.

