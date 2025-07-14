Abu Dhabi – Kazakhstan has officially launched its first national supercomputer in partnership with Presight AI Holding to boost digital transformation and technological sovereignty, according to a press release.

Developed by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, the supercomputer will serve as a cornerstone for the Republic’s AI ecosystem, enabling national security and advanced research.

It will also provide large-scale model training and secure data infrastructure, reinforcing Kazakhstan’s position as a regional hub for AI and cloud computing.

In line with Kazakhstan’s commitment to data sovereignty and scientific excellence, the supercomputer will promote cross-border collaboration across Central Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Chief Growth Officer at Presight, highlighted that Kazakhstan has all the key elements to emerge as a global leader in the AI industry, affirming Presight’s support to foster the country’s digital transformation.

“This journey is being shaped through close collaboration between the government, local stakeholders, and international partners—advancing critical areas such as energy infrastructure, data centers, and compute capacity, chip imports, talent development, and frontier AI models,” Kenesbai added.

He added: “The launch of the national supercomputer is a key milestone in a broader, strategic agenda to build a digitally empowered nation.”

The official also briefed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Presight’s latest global initiatives and projects, including the Stargate UAE project and UAE-US AI Campus.

They also shared updates on the implementation status of the Astana Smart City project, which features more than 60% local suppliers, with Presight Kazakhstan employing over 50 specialists. The project backs technology transfer, local expertise, and long-term in-country value.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the ADX-listed company’s net profits after tax jumped to AED 120.02 million from AED 95.94 million in Q1-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).