US-based artificial intelligence company Anaconda, Inc. has secured $150 million in a Series C funding round, with Mubadala Capital, the asset management arm of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co., named among the investors.

The American firm, which works to advance AI with open source at scale, said the funding round was led by US software investor Insight Partners, with the capital to be invested in new AI features, strategic acquisitions, and to fuel its expansion into new markets.

Founded in 2012, the company said it reported over $150 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) as of July 2025.

The Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala’s portfolio of AI investments include G42, the UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company.

Mubadala is also a major shareholder in Space42, the ADX-listed space technology company that specialises in satellite communications and is powered by AI.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

